Morning Briefing Jan. 15, 2022: Michigan to offer free at-home COVID tests at 18 libraries

Michigan is partnering with 18 libraries to test a pilot program that offers free at-home COVID tests to residents.

This week, nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped to 18 libraries in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties and the City of Detroit. Each site received 300 COVID-19 at-home test kits that each include one test.

Additional kits will be shipped to these sites as needed and more libraries will be added to the distribution in the coming weeks, MDHHS said.

Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first come, first served basis. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household. To obtain a test kit, visit the following libraries (listed here) during business hours.

The hunt for a killer is on after two men were found gunned down Friday inside a vehicle in a parking lot along John R between 8 and 9 Mile roads.

The car was parked in the lot outside of an event venue called Timeless Gallery, which was holding a memorial service when shots were fired into the car. Hazel Park police said officers were called to the parking lot about 4:43 p.m. Friday on the report of gunshots.

“Officers arrived on scene and found two Black males seated in a black Mercedes that were deceased from apparent gunshots,” reads a statement from police Saturday morning. “At the time of the shooting, the hall was being rented by family for a remembrance gathering of a person that was killed last year. Persons in the hall and parking lot fled from the area after the shooting.”

Police said a preliminary investigation is pointing to two, possibly three Black males who walked up to the parked vehicle and shot into the vehicle, striking both victims.

Unfortunately, Chief James White has had to use the same phrase too often in recent weeks.

In this case, it refers to a 3-year-old boy shot at the Martin Luther King Apartments on East Lafayette Friday, Jan. 14.

“The mom of the child had a guest over who is a relative of the family,” White said. “The relative takes her jacket off with the weapon inside and lays the jacket down. They both go into the other room, when they hear the gun go off and sadly, the baby is struck.”

Michigan reported 37,114 new cases of COVID-19 and 251 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 18,557 cases over a two-day period.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,746,707, including 28,479 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,709,593 cases and 28,228 deaths, as of Wednesday. The deaths announced Friday include 140 identified during a Vital Records review.

The next update won’t be until next Wednesday (Jan. 19) because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 17.

Read the latest COVID report here.