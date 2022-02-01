Police: 15-year-old hurt teen at Detroit gas station, stood over him, fired fatal gunshots

DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy is facing a murder charge on accusations that he injured a teenage acquaintance with a single gunshot at a Detroit gas station, stood over him and fired several more shots at close range, killing him, according to police.

On Jan. 7, officials asked the public to help them identify the person accused of shooting and killing a teenager in the 11000 block of East 7 Mile Road on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened at 7:42 p.m. that day, they said.

Officials announced Thursday (Jan. 27) that a person of interest had been detained for questioning. On Tuesday, Mekhi Green, 15, of Detroit, was officially charged in the case.

Gas station shooting

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Green saw a 15-year-old boy he knew walking into the gas station with his brother. Green fired a single gunshot in their direction, striking the victim in the buttocks area, according to authorities.

Police said Green tried to shoot again, but his weapon jammed, so he ran outside. When he returned, Green found the 15-year-old “helpless and injured” on the floor, officials said.

Green is accused of standing over the injured boy and firing his gun five times at close range, causing fatal injuries, according to police.

Green fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Detroit police officers found the injured 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds, and medical officials pronounced him dead at the scene, they said.

Green charged as adult

Green was arrested after an investigation by Detroit police. He has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and two felony firearm violations.

“This case is a stark reminder of why there should always be options for prosecutors when the facts allege unspeakable premeditated violence by juveniles,” Worthy said. “The facts in this case warrant charging the defendant as an adult.”

Green is scheduled to be arraigned after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 36th District Court.