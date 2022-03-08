13-year old girl shot in foot on Detroit’s east side, police say

Detroit police are searching for the people responsible in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl on the city's east side.

The incident happened around 7:09 p.m. March 5 in the 13800 block of East 7 Mile Road.

You can see surveillance footage in the video posted above.

The victim was walking down the street when she was shot, officials said. Police believe she was not the target.

Witnesses told the police on the scene that they saw two men on an ATV exchanging gunfire with someone in a black SUV.

Project Green Light video showed the men riding on the ATV in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous.