Detroit man charged with murder of 25-year-old driver

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with shooting and killing a 25-year-old driver outside a fire station, officials said.

Detroit police were called at 8:41 p.m. April 11 to a fire station in the 6320 block of West Chicago Street, they said.

Officials found medics treating Jason Cowins, 25, of Detroit, for gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to authorities.

James Andrew Brown, 29, of Detroit, is accused of firing two handguns into a car occupied by Cowins and a 47-year-old Detroit man.

Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession and three felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Thursday (April 14) and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. April 21.