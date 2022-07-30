Morning 4: Nazi memorabilia found after Warren man points laser at man’s chest, fires shots-- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Cache of weapons, Nazi memorabilia found after Warren man points laser at man’s chest, fires shots

Officials said they found a cache of weapons and Nazi memorabilia after they arrested a white Warren man who pointed a green laser at a Black man’s chest, yelled a racial slur, and fired shots.

Read the report here.

Former president Donald Trump endorses Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor

Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon just days before Michigan’s primary election.

Learn more here.

Michigan’s Short’s Brewing decries ‘relentless’ customers who ‘bully’ staff

One of Michigan’s most popular breweries is speaking out against rude customers, an issue they call “relentless” this summer.

Short’s Brewing Company, based in Bellaire, just outside of Torch Lake, posted to their Facebook page in an effort to remind customers to respect the brewery staff.

See the report here.

Sterling Heights police say suspected gunman died by suicide after shooting 34-year-old in face

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the face and the suspected gunman died by suicide in Sterling Heights.

See the story here.