Morning 4: Body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified

A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road

Read the report here.

Barack Obama to visit Metro Detroit 11 days before Nov. 8 election

Former President Barack Obama will visit Michigan this month to campaign for Michigan Democrats as part of his first nationwide tour for prominent Democrats in key races.

See the report here.

Bloomfield Hills student categorizes classmates as ‘safe,’ ‘annoying,’ or ‘must kill’ on list

A Bloomfield Hills student was removed from school for writing a list that categorized classmates as either “safe,” “annoying,” or “must kill,” officials said.

Bloomfield Township police were called Wednesday (Oct. 12) to East Hills Middle School on Kensington Road in Bloomfield Hills for reports of a threat.

Read more here.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Metro Detroit ahead of midterm election

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Metro Detroit on Saturday, talking about voting and the semiconductor chip shortage.

“Michigan has always been a model for our country for what we do when we recognize the value and importance of workers.”

Learn more here.