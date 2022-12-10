Southfield police provide update on arrests related to string of armed robberies

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield say they have made arrests in a string of armed robberies that took place just days apart.

The Southfield Police Department has provided a closer look at the police work that went into taking three men into custody following two different armed robberies.

A chase last Saturday, Dec. 3, that went from Southfield to Detroit, with top speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, occurred after 20-year-old Jamie Fahim Cole carjacked a man at an apartment complex on Lahser Road in Southfield.

The 20-year-old made the victim take off his clothes, Southfield chief of police says possibly as a tactic to slow him down in reporting the crime, before he stole the victim’s SUV and cash, and headed to rob the Dunkin’ Donuts on Telegraph Road.

Following the robbery, officers spotted Cole which is when he took off.

Officers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle and took the man into custody.

Just two days later, on Dec. 5, Southfield police were shot at while trying to stop three people inside a stolen car.

Officers became suspicious after seeing the vehicle with no license plate parked by a closed business.

The vehicle, which was identified as stolen, fled from police, initiating a chase in the area of Greenfield and 13 Mile roads.

When the car came to a stop, police heard a single gunshot, which they say was fired in their direction by the suspects, as they fled by foot.

Two of the men, Jaylen Docoy McGowan, 17, and Jamie Kyle Maclin, 21, were arrested after a foot chase.

Officials say the third person got away but police are confident he will be caught.

We know two of the three men have been charged with assault and weapons charges related to these crime sprees that Southfield police put a stop to.

Watch the video player above for body camera and dash-camera footage.