Wayne County man pleads guilty to murder of Egypt Covington

One of the three men involved in the Egypt Covington case has pleaded guilty to murder. On Monday, officials announced that Shane Lamar Evans of Sumpter Township has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Egypt Covington of Van Buren. Evans’ sentencing date is May 4, 2023.

On Monday, officials announced that Shane Lamar Evans of Sumpter Township has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Egypt Covington of Van Buren. Evans’ sentencing date is May 4, 2023.

Shandon Ray Groom, a 28-year-old from Toledo was charged on Dec. 31, 2020, with murder and home invasion three years after Covington was found bound and shot in her home.

The third man involved in Covington’s murder, Timothy Moor of Toledo, has also faced charges.

Covington was murdered and found in her Van Buren Township home in June 2017. She was fatally shot and tied up with holiday string lights. Van Buren police were unable to make much progress with the case and Michigan State Police took over. Investigators linked a blue truck that was seen the night of her death and a cell phone back to Toledo.

Officials say that Groom and Moore lived in Toledo, but Evans lived three miles from Covington.

Prosecutors played a police interview with Evans, who said he led the other two to Covington’s duplex and told them the neighbor had marijuana that would be easy to steal.

In the interview, Evans said he pointed to the home from his car and told the others that the unit on the right had marijuana and would be easy to steal. He told police that he told the other men he knew who lived there and nobody was home.

In 2021 the defense attorneys argued while police can place a truck and cell phones tied to the men at Covington’s home, there is no evidence that the men shot and killed her. The judge of the case called it a confession when it was stated that Moore and Groom allegedly went into the wrong unit, where Covington was home alone.

