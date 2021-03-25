Judge rules enough evidence for 3 men to stand trial in murder of Egypt Covington

After more than two days of prosecutors laying out their case, the three men suspected in the 2017 killing of Egypt Covington will go to trial.

34th District Tina Brooks Green ruled Thursday there was enough evidence for two men from Toledo and a man from Sumpter Township to face first-degree murder charges at trial.

Covington was found in her Van Buren Township home in June 2017. She was fatally shot and tied up with holiday string lights. Van Buren police were unable to make much progress with the case and Michigan State Police took over. Investigators linked a blue truck that was seen the night of her death and a cell phone back to Toledo.

Shandon Ray Groom, a 28-year-old from Toledo was charged on Dec. 31 with murder and home invasion three years after Covington was found bound and shot in her home. Timothy Moore, also from Toledo, was arrested in November and Shane Evans was arrested in early December.

Evans told MSP that he led the men to Covington’s duplex for an easy theft of marijuana, but that Moore and Groom had entered the wrong unit, surprising Covington, who was home alone and watching a movie.

