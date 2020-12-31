3rd suspect charged in 2017 murder of Egypt Covington at Van Buren Twp home

Shandon Ray Groom, 28, from Toledo, Ohio, was charged with murder on Dec. 31, 2020 in the 2017 killing of Egypt Covington at her Van Buren Township home. Photo provided by Michigan State Police.

A third suspect has been formally charged with murder in the 2017 killing of Van Buren Township woman Egypt Covington.

On Dec. 31, the Wayne County Prosecutor charged Shandon Ray Groom, 28, of Toledo, Ohio, with felony murder and first-degree home invasion in connection with the Egypt Covington case.

Covington, 27, was found shot to death inside her home in Van Buren Township on June 23, 2017 by her then-boyfriend. Police believe the individuals responsible knew the victim personally, but no formal charges were made until this year.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Michigan State Police (MSP) arrested two suspects in connection with the homicide. One of those suspects, 34-year-old Toledo man Timothy Eugene Moore, was formally charged with homicide on Nov. 8.

The second suspect was initially released pending further investigation, but was later charged in Wayne County on Dec. 18. Shane Lamar Evans, 31, from Sumpter Township, Michigan was charged with murder and first-degree home invasion in connection with the case.

All three suspects -- Groom, Moore and Evans -- are being held at the Wayne County Jail, according to authorities. MSP say the investigation is still ongoing.

