Dearborn Heights man tried to meet with fake 15-year-old girl for sex in Oakland County, cops say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Dearborn Heights man is facing the possibility of decades in prison after he thought he was meeting up with a 15-year-old girl for sex in Oakland County, police said.

Steven James Stec, 37, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. April 13 in Waterford Township after he went there under the impression that he was going to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter, according to Oakland County officials.

When Stec arrived, deputies were waiting to take him into custody.

“Any sex predator who seeks to target children will be targeted by our special investigation unit and brought to the bar of justice,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We will do all in our power to protect children and hold predators to account.”

Stec is charged with child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime -- both 20-year felonies.

This is the 12th time the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested someone in the past 10 months for targeting children for sex. Each time, the men communicated with undercover officials they believed to be young girls.

Stec was arraigned and given a $50,000 bond, or 10%. He posted bond and was released.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. May 2 in Waterford District Court.