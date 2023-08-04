Domestic violence survivors seek change on effectiveness of PPOs after woman is killed by ex in Saline

An apparent domestic violence shooting in Saline Thursday raises questions about the effectiveness of personal protection orders. PPOs are one of the tools law enforcement uses to help keep victims of domestic violence safe, but it doesn’t guarantee someone’s safety.

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

Saline police chief Marlene Radzik said Amber Jo Thomas, 40, died Thursday (Aug. 3) after her 58-year-old ex-boyfriend opened fire on her and a 55-year-old man.

Police said Thomas had a personal protection order against her ex-boyfriend.

In response to Thursday’s incident, a domestic violence survivor gave her thoughts on personal protection orders.

“I’m going to hold this piece of paper up to you and say leave me alone, and you’ve got a gun, and you’re out of your mind right now, and you pull the trigger,” said Jasmine Barmore. “What’s that piece of paper going to do?”

Barmore, an advocate for domestic violence awareness, said there could be barriers to getting a personal protection order against an aggressor.

“The whole process is discouraging,” Barmore said. “Everything is a system. All this red tape is in place for everything, and I don’t have time to deal with your red tape and your system when my life is on the line.”

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit couldn’t comment on the ongoing case in Saline but did offer expertise on personal protection orders.

“Just to be candid, a PPO, a court order, they’re not perfect,” said Savit. “They don’t always prevent harm from occurring, tragically.”

However, Savit strongly encourages anyone feeling threatened to seek a PPO, calling it an extra layer of protection.

“Getting that PPO in place really provides a court order that says somebody needs to stay away, somebody needs to cease the contact that was concerning,” Savit said. “But it also gives law enforcement more tools because if somebody does violate it, they can be brought in on criminal charges depending on the circumstances.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline says there are key signs of abuse to watch out for, including:

Showing extreme jealousy

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with others

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of others

Controlling finances

Threatening to harm children or pets

Information for the Michigan domestic violence hotline

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support people and the professionals who serve them.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused, you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

The hotline is completely free and provides support created by trained advocates.

Call : 866-864-2338

Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

TTY: 517-898-5533

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can also contact First Step Domestic & Sexual Violence Services. The 24-hour hotline is 734-722-6800 or go to their website by clicking here.

