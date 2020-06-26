Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 26, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 62,306 as of Thursday, including 5,886 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 353 new confirmed cases and 18 additional deaths. Wednesday’s total was 61,953 confirmed cases and 5,868 deaths.

New cases and deaths had been mostly flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 14,000 per day in the last two weeks. There has been a slight uptick in hospitalizations in recent days.

Michigan has reported 49,290 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports "active cases," which were listed at 6,700 as of Wednesday.

New cases per day since June 15:

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Health officials have now linked 51 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to the outbreak at a bar in East Lansing.

On Tuesday, a notice was issued that 14 people who went to Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing had tested positive for the coronavirus. By the end of the day, the number increased to 18. On Thursday morning, it had ballooned to 43.

Officials have identified eight possible coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations -- including bars and vineyards -- in Traverse City after they were visited by a group of people who tested positive for the virus and admitted to not following any of the safety guidelines.

Officials from the Grand Traverse County Health Department said a group of people visited the area last week and admitted they didn’t practice any social distancing or COVID-19 prevention measures.

As a result, anyone who went to the following eight locations at the corresponding times might have been exposed:

Mari Vineyards: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. June 18.

Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 18.

Bowers Harbor Vineyards: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 18.

Amical restaurant: 7 p.m. to 8:39 p.m. June 18.

Rooftop bar at Hotel Indigo: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 19.

Little Fleet food trucks: 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. June 19.

Low Bar: 10:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Kilkenny’s Irish Public House: 11:45 p.m. to 1:45 pm. June 19 into June 20.

In the reporting period between June 15, 2020 - June 23, 2020, 98 percent of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in Michigan reported data to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (note: new facilities are included in the following tables but do not have reporting capabilities at this time). Facilities that have completed partial reports are included in this figure. Data will be updated daily, Monday- Friday.

As of June 23, the data below represents a cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 resident cases, cumulative total of suspected and confirmed resident deaths, cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 staff cases, and cumulative total of suspected and confirmed staff deaths reported by SNFs in Michigan since January 1, 2020. Case numbers are provisional and may change as facilities correct or add data. The cumulative data under the new reporting system includes cases from January 1, 2020 through June 23, 2020.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals granted Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s motion to keep gyms in Michigan closed.

Gyms have been closed for months as a result of the governor’s executive order.

“We sympathize deeply with the business owners and their patrons affected by the governor’s order. Crises like COVID-19 can call for quick, decisive measures to save lives. Yet those measures have extreme costs -- costs that often are not borne evenly. The decision to impose those cost rests with the political branches of government, in this case, Governor Whitmer. Her motion for emergency stay is thus granted,” the court ruled.

On June 19, a federal judge ruled that indoor gyms could reopen in Michigan. The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed to Local 4 that the rest of the state won’t be moving to phase five of her coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening plan this week.

Click here to read about what it takes to get to phase five of the reopening plan.

“My hope was to do it this week, (but) we’re not going to do it this week,” Whitmer told WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick. “We’re not in a position to do that yet. We’ve got to get more data, because we are concerned.”

A spokesperson from Whitmer’s office said a move to phase five could still happen by July 4. They are continuing to monitor the data.

Six of the state’s eight regions -- divided up in Whitmer’s reopening plan -- are in phase four, or “Improving.” Only the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City Region are in phase five.