Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 21, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 74,152 as of Monday, including 6,126 deaths, state officials report.
Monday’s update represents 489 new cases and an additional seven deaths. Sunday’s totals were 73,663 confirmed cases and 6,119 total deaths.
New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.
Tracking moving 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan
The chart below tracks the moving 7-day average of new cases dating back to March 17, one week after the first confirmed cases in Michigan.
New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 15:
- July 15 -- 891 new cases
- July 16 -- 645 new cases
- July 17 -- 660 new cases
- July 18 -- 678 new cases
- July 19 -- 483 new cases
- July 20 -- 489 new cases
Daily COVID-19 deaths reported in Michigan since July 15:
- July 15 -- 4 new deaths
- July 16 -- 16 new deaths
- July 17 -- 7 new deaths
- July 18 -- 9 new deaths
- July 19 -- 2 new deaths
- July 20 -- 7 new deaths
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
