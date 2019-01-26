The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 25, 2019

Video of suspect's vehicle in fatal Southfield Freeway shooting released
Police have released video of a vehicle suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy. The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.
Police: Video shows suspect's vehicle in fatal Southfield Freeway shooting of 3-year-old boy
President Trump signs bill that temporarily opens federal government
President Donald Trump agreed to a deal Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress give him money for his border wall before federal agencies get back to work.
President Donald Trump signs bill that temporarily opens federal government without border wall
Weather: It's going to be a cold weekend and a snowy Monday. Learn more.
Southbound I-75 reopens near I-96 to Springwells. Read more.
Proposed Michigan redistricting deal would lead to new map for 2020 election. Learn more.
Firefighters saved teenagers from a house fire on Detroit's west side. Read more.
Sexual assault
The owner of a Metro Detroit dance studio is accused of sexually abusing at least one teenage boy who was one of his students, according to authorities.
Boy shot, killed
A 3-year-old boy died Friday after being shot Thursday night on the Southfield Freeway, officials said. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Joy Road, officials said.
CMU student
A Central Michigan University student suspected of killing his parents last March in his dormitory room pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Michigan man in Russia
The family of Paul Whelan, the Novi man held in Russia on espionage charges, is expressing concerns for his welfare and how the Russian legal system is treating him.
RECALL ALERT
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 180,000 pickup trucks in North America to fix an electrical problem that can knock out the power steering. READ MORE.
- Police: Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract
- Roughly 14,000 IRS employees didn't show up to work this week
- Undercover St. Clair County detectives detain man for trying to meet up with juvenile girl
- Trump concedes to temporarily end shutdown -- without wall funding
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Local 4
- Health department: Lead found in houses declared lead-free by Detroit nonprofit
- Federal employees hoping for relief from government shutdown
- Good Health: What's going around
