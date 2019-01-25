The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

3-year-old boy shot on Detroit's west side
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot on Detroit's west side.
Fisher Theatre announced a wristband lottery for tickets to see "Hamilton" in Detroit. Read more.
A Southfield couple is furious after they were kicked off an American Airlines flight over body odor complaints. Learn more.
Two men were arrested and one is still on the loose after they stole an ATV right in front of its owner. Read more.
A suspected gunman is wanted after a man was killed and a woman was hurt in a shooting. Learn more.
Fatal crash sentencing
A father was sentenced Thursday in connection with a crash on I-94 that killed his 7-year-old daughter.
Ice, snow on roads
A combination of rain and snow led to ice-covered streets all over Metro Detroit neighborhoods.
Mother pushing for change
The mother of a teenager who hit and injured a University of Michigan student in Ann Arbor was brought to tears talking about the crash that changed her son's life.
Emergency order draft
The White House is preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the southern border and has identified more than $7 billion in potential funds for his signature border wall should he go that route, according to internal documents reviewed by CNN.
- 25 years later: Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan attacked in Detroit
- Lion from Michigan zoo gets root canal
- Organization recycles old mascara wands to help animals, seeks donations
- New Holland Brewing set to release new twist on Dragon's Milk next month
- Federal workers coping with government shutdown
- Ypsilanti Township museum hopes to find crew members from World War II bomber 'Michigan'
- Olympic Gold Medalist gives behind the scenes tour
- Male skaters hit the ice for U.S. Figure Skating Championships
