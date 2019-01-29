The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

Winter weather strikes Metro Detroit
While winter weather took its sweet time coming to Metro Detroit but it's here now -- and seems to have come with a vengeance. Monday was a day of slow, snowy commutes and later in the week temperatures are expected to get dangerously low.
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to drop overnight into mid-teens
- Updated list: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit
- Check Metro Detroit traffic conditions and live map right here
- Here is a list of warming centers as severe winter weather hits Metro Detroit
5 officers shot in Houston, Texas
Five Houston officers were injured in a shooting Monday in an incident involving a suspect and taken to a hospital, police said.
President Trump and House Speaker Pelosi have agreed on Feb. 5 for the State of the Union address. Read more.
Fresh fruit is being recalled in multiple states due to listeria concerns. Learn more.
A bill has been proposed that would make animal cruelty a federal felony. Read more.
With temperatures expected to fall to dangerous lows, school closings are expected. Learn more.
Semi truck fire
A semitruck caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-75 south of Mack Avenue in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police officials.
Ann Arbor slaying
An Ann Arbor man is in police custody after allegedly killing his father.
Pothole problems
While snow has turned roads treacherous all over Metro Detroit, this morning, there was a different but familiar problem along I-75: potholes.
Snowfall causing issues
Snowfall is causing issues across Metro Detroit.
- Acting AG Whitaker: Mueller investigation 'close to being completed'
- United States files criminal charges against China's Huawei
- Dog saved from Pontiac house fire by deputy
- Trump approves sanctions on Venezuelan oil company
- Schools make tough choices to close for winter weather
- Help Me Hank: How to winterize your home
- Michigan State student skis to class after university stays open during snowstorm
- PHOTOS: Up close and personal with Metro Detroit snowflakes
