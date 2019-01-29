The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Jan. 28, 2019 at 6:31 p.m.

Winter weather strikes Metro Detroit

While winter weather took its sweet time coming to Metro Detroit but it's here now -- and seems to have come with a vengeance. Monday was a day of slow, snowy commutes and later in the week temperatures are expected to get dangerously low.

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to drop overnight into mid-teens

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

5 officers shot in Houston, Texas

Five Houston officers were injured in a shooting Monday in an incident involving a suspect and taken to a hospital, police said.

READ MORE

4 fast facts

President Trump and House Speaker Pelosi have agreed on Feb. 5 for the State of the Union address. Read more.

Fresh fruit is being recalled in multiple states due to listeria concerns. Learn more.

A bill has been proposed that would make animal cruelty a federal felony. Read more.

With temperatures expected to fall to dangerous lows, school closings are expected. Learn more.

Be informed

Semi truck fire

A semitruck caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-75 south of Mack Avenue in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police officials.

READ MORE

Ann Arbor slaying

An Ann Arbor man is in police custody after allegedly killing his father.

LEARN MORE

Pothole problems

While snow has turned roads treacherous all over Metro Detroit, this morning, there was a different but familiar problem along I-75: potholes.

READ MORE

Snowfall causing issues

Snowfall is causing issues across Metro Detroit.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.