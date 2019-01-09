The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

Student stabbed with scissors
On Tuesday afternoon, the Berkley Department of Public Safety responded to Anderson Middle School on a report of a student stabbing another student with a pair of scissors. The injured student was transported to a hospital and the suspect was taken into custody.
Officials say student stabbed classmate with scissors at middle school in Berkley
4 fast facts
Police are investigating a Garden City shooting that left one person injured. Learn more.
A company plans to bring tiki bar boats to the Detroit River this summer. Read more.
Singer R. Kelly could face an investigation in Georgia after Lifetime aired a documentary series that revealed alleged abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia. Learn more.
A 12-year-old is fighting to survive after a hit-and-run crash in Pontiac. Read more.
Be informed
President Trump national address
President Donald Trump will deliver a televised national address to make his case for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border amid an ongoing government shutdown.
Hamtramck market
State investigators made their way inside a Hamtramck grocery store after a Help Me Hank investigation revealed potential dangers.
Rockwood investigation
Police said a 39-year-old woman was found dead in the garage of a Rockwood home Tuesday. Michigan State Police homicide detectives are helping Rockwood police investigate the incident.
Novi man in Russia
The brother of a Novi man who is sitting in Russian prison on accusations of espionage is sharing his concerns about his brother's attorney.
Read more
- Men with ax, sledgehammer lead police on wild chase after smash-and-grab at Oakland County Costco
- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib puts faces to federal government shutdown
- Truck hits overpass on westbound I-69, driver seriously injured
- Detroit resale shop helps teach real-life skills to students with special needs
Watch
- Good Health: The advancement of the Hipec procedure
- 4 roosters in custody after brief foot chase with Hazel Park police, animal control
- Detroit City Council honors Hill Harper for philanthropic efforts
