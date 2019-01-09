The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 8, 2019 at 4:47 p.m.

Student stabbed with scissors

On Tuesday afternoon, the Berkley Department of Public Safety responded to Anderson Middle School on a report of a student stabbing another student with a pair of scissors. The injured student was transported to a hospital and the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials say student stabbed classmate with scissors at middle school in Berkley

4 fast facts

Police are investigating a Garden City shooting that left one person injured. Learn more.

A company plans to bring tiki bar boats to the Detroit River this summer. Read more.

Singer R. Kelly could face an investigation in Georgia after Lifetime aired a documentary series that revealed alleged abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia. Learn more.

A 12-year-old is fighting to survive after a hit-and-run crash in Pontiac. Read more.

President Trump national address

President Donald Trump will deliver a televised national address to make his case for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border amid an ongoing government shutdown.

Hamtramck market

State investigators made their way inside a Hamtramck grocery store after a Help Me Hank investigation revealed potential dangers.

Rockwood investigation

Police said a 39-year-old woman was found dead in the garage of a Rockwood home Tuesday. Michigan State Police homicide detectives are helping Rockwood police investigate the incident.

Novi man in Russia

The brother of a Novi man who is sitting in Russian prison on accusations of espionage is sharing his concerns about his brother's attorney.

