The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018

Tracking Election Day results
WDIV Local 4 has you covered when it comes to Election Day results. Click here to follow live updates on the 2018 Michigan General Election. Visit our Michigan elections page for more information.
November 6, 2018 Michigan General Election results -- view here
4 fast facts
Click here for Michigan General Election partial results for U.S. House District 13 on Nov. 6, 2018.
Click here to see how Michigan counties voted on the marijuana legalization proposal.
Oakland County health officials confirm two cases of measles in residents who arrived on a flight to DTW. Learn more.
Michigan State Police: Westbound I-94 is closed at Telegraph Road due to a fuel tanker fire. Read more.
Be informed
Election Day trouble
Help Me Hank is tracking trouble at polling places around Metro Detroit as residents vote on Election Day.
Cantrell Funeral Home
An anonymous letter was responsible for leading investigators to fetuses hidden in the ceiling of the Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.
2 missing girls
Detroit police said two girls who went missing Monday afternoon when they went to take out the trash are believed to be with their maternal grandmother.
Attempted murder-suicide
Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in Sterling Heights.
Read more
