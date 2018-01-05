TOP STORIES Friday, January 5, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: City seeking volunteers to help look for homeless during extreme weather conditions.
  • Bomb Cyclone: Brutal cold follows after 'bomb cyclone' hammers Northeast.
  • Fire and Fury: Author of book on President Trump appears on 'Today Show'.
  • Marijuana: $8 billion industry preps for fight following Sessions decision.

LOCAL

  • NoviDeath investigation underway at mobile home park.
  • Detroit's East Side: Squatters shot; man killed, woman fighting for life.
  • Larry Nassar: Michigan Attorney General considers investigation into how MSU handled Larry Nassar situation.
  • St. Clair RiverFlood warning issued along due to ice jam.
  • Lottery: Winning ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Bloomfield Hills.
  • Rochester Hills: 17-year veteran of Oakland County Sheriff's Office in critical condition after being hit by vehicle.
  • West MichiganUp to 20 inches of snow possible in some spots.
  • WeatherFeels-like temps between -15° and -30°.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Cable: Why bills are rising again and what you can do.
  • Apple: All iPhones, iPads and Macs affected by chip flaws.
  • Pennsylvania: 8-pound dog snatched by eagle survives.
  • San Francisco: Suspect indicted in thwarted terror attack.

POLITICS:

  • DACA: Republicans meet Thursday; Dems keep options open.
  • Jeff Sessions: States unhappy with rollback of federal guidelines on pot.
  • Steve Bannon: White House spokesman says former chief strategist produced 'zero' results.
  • Minnesota: Republicans seek return of Tim Pawlenty.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host on leave after brain surgery.
  • Game of Thrones: HBO series to officially end in 2019.
  • NFL: TV ratings drop following a season of injuries, anthem protests.

SPORTS:

  • NFL: TV ratings drop following a season of injuries, anthem protests. 
  • Serena Williams: Tennis star withdraws from Australian Open.
  • Figure Skating: Michigan teams to potentially qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

