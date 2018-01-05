TOP STORIES Friday, January 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: City seeking volunteers to help look for homeless during extreme weather conditions.
- Bomb Cyclone: Brutal cold follows after 'bomb cyclone' hammers Northeast.
LOCAL:
- Novi: Death investigation underway at mobile home park.
- Detroit's East Side: Squatters shot; man killed, woman fighting for life.
- Larry Nassar: Michigan Attorney General considers investigation into how MSU handled Larry Nassar situation.
- St. Clair River: Flood warning issued along due to ice jam.
- Lottery: Winning ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Bloomfield Hills.
- Rochester Hills: 17-year veteran of Oakland County Sheriff's Office in critical condition after being hit by vehicle.
- West Michigan: Up to 20 inches of snow possible in some spots.
- Weather: Feels-like temps between -15° and -30°.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Cable: Why bills are rising again and what you can do.
- Apple: All iPhones, iPads and Macs affected by chip flaws.
- Pennsylvania: 8-pound dog snatched by eagle survives.
- San Francisco: Suspect indicted in thwarted terror attack.
POLITICS:
- DACA: Republicans meet Thursday; Dems keep options open.
- Jeff Sessions: States unhappy with rollback of federal guidelines on pot.
- Steve Bannon: White House spokesman says former chief strategist produced 'zero' results.
- Minnesota: Republicans seek return of Tim Pawlenty.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host on leave after brain surgery.
- Game of Thrones: HBO series to officially end in 2019.
- NFL: TV ratings drop following a season of injuries, anthem protests.
SPORTS:
- Serena Williams: Tennis star withdraws from Australian Open.
- Figure Skating: Michigan teams to potentially qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
