News

TOP STORIES Tuesday, December 4, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Flint Water Crisis: Flint mayor to update lead, iron water pipelines replacement effort.
  • George H.W. BushFormer President George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol.
  • Urban Meyer: Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer plans to step down after Rose Bowl.
  • DearbornBar owner known as 'Mama Joe' was ring leader in retail fraud scheme, police say.

LOCAL

  • Flint Water Crisis: Flint mayor to update lead, iron water pipelines replacement effort.
  • Grand RapidsMichigan toddler dies in makeshift playpen accident.
  • East Tawas: State looking for Michigan lighthouse keepers for next spring and summer.
  • St. Joseph County: Pregnant woman, child killed, 7 others taken to hospital after Michigan house fire.
  • Anchor Bay: Anchor Bay School District closed due to shooting threat.
  • DearbornBar owner known as 'Mama Joe' was ring leader in retail fraud scheme, police say​​​​​​​.
  • Clinton Township: Apartments, townhomes targeted by porch thief caught on camera.
  • Gun Owners: Online renewal for Concealed Pistol License now available in Michigan.
  • WeatherCold start Tuesday, won't get much warmer.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • George H.W. BushFormer President George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol.
  • Recall: 5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella; sold at Kroger, other stores.
  • IllinoisHigh school football players suspended for running naked with Oreos wedged in buttocks.
  • PennsylvaniaCourt sides with 11 priests in Pennsylvania abuse report.
  • Charlottesville: Charlottesville suspect sent mother Hitler picture days before rally, prosecutors say.

POLITICS:

  • George H.W. BushBush family to avoid Trump criticism at funeral.
  • Russia Probe: Michael Flynn court filing likely to reveal new details in Russia probe.
  • Joe Biden: Former vice president says he's the 'most qualified person' to be president.
  • Jamal Khashoggi: CIA director will brief small group of lawmakers on Khashoggi murder.
  • Iran: US calls on Europe to implement its own sanctions against Iran.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Hootie & The BlowfishHootie & The Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies announce tour with Metro Detroit stop.
  • Kanye West: Rapper called out for behavior at 'The Cher Show'.
  • Queen: Adam Lambert to front Queen again on tour.

SPORTS:

  • Urban Meyer: Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer plans to step down after Rose Bowl.
  • College Basketball: Comparing Michigan's resume to other 10 undefeated teams in college basketball.
  • Detroit Pistons: Adams, Westbrook lead Thunder to rout of Pistons.

JOBS

  • Farmington Hills: Concentrix hiring customer service representative.
  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.