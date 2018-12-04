TOP STORIES Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Flint Water Crisis: Flint mayor to update lead, iron water pipelines replacement effort.
- George H.W. Bush: Former President George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol.
- Urban Meyer: Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer plans to step down after Rose Bowl.
- Dearborn: Bar owner known as 'Mama Joe' was ring leader in retail fraud scheme, police say.
LOCAL:
- Grand Rapids: Michigan toddler dies in makeshift playpen accident.
- East Tawas: State looking for Michigan lighthouse keepers for next spring and summer.
- St. Joseph County: Pregnant woman, child killed, 7 others taken to hospital after Michigan house fire.
- Anchor Bay: Anchor Bay School District closed due to shooting threat.
- Dearborn: Bar owner known as 'Mama Joe' was ring leader in retail fraud scheme, police say.
- Clinton Township: Apartments, townhomes targeted by porch thief caught on camera.
- Gun Owners: Online renewal for Concealed Pistol License now available in Michigan.
- Weather: Cold start Tuesday, won't get much warmer.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Recall: 5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella; sold at Kroger, other stores.
- Illinois: High school football players suspended for running naked with Oreos wedged in buttocks.
- Pennsylvania: Court sides with 11 priests in Pennsylvania abuse report.
- Charlottesville: Charlottesville suspect sent mother Hitler picture days before rally, prosecutors say.
POLITICS:
- George H.W. Bush: Bush family to avoid Trump criticism at funeral.
- Russia Probe: Michael Flynn court filing likely to reveal new details in Russia probe.
- Joe Biden: Former vice president says he's the 'most qualified person' to be president.
- Jamal Khashoggi: CIA director will brief small group of lawmakers on Khashoggi murder.
- Iran: US calls on Europe to implement its own sanctions against Iran.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Hootie & The Blowfish: Hootie & The Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies announce tour with Metro Detroit stop.
- Kanye West: Rapper called out for behavior at 'The Cher Show'.
- Queen: Adam Lambert to front Queen again on tour.
SPORTS:
- College Basketball: Comparing Michigan's resume to other 10 undefeated teams in college basketball.
- Detroit Pistons: Adams, Westbrook lead Thunder to rout of Pistons.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Concentrix hiring customer service representative.
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
