Sasha Obama arrives in town; bus company to pilot Chicago-Ann Arbor route; your Labor Day weekend

This week, students moved in en masse to campus (and are still moving in today) during University of Michigan's move-in week. But this year a different buzz swept campus when numerous sightings were reported of former first daughter Sasha Obama and her Secret Service detail. The incoming freshman moved into her dorm on Tuesday, a day earlier than the rest of the students, who we spoke to as they unpacked in their residence halls.

On another note, it's Labor Day weekend. Here are some fun things to do and places to visit if you're staying in the area this year, including Dancing in the Streets (pictured above).

What's been happening:

🛣 New York-based bus company OurBus will roll out a pilot Ann Arbor-Chicago bus route around Thanksgiving with the goal of targeting U-M students. (The Detroit News)

🚍 Staying with transit news, Michigan Flyer buses will soon offer more routes between Ann Arbor, Detroit, Brighton and East Lansing. (A4)

⚖ U-M's President Schlissel no longer has to appear in court in a civil lawsuit filed by a former student accused of sexually assaulting another student. (A4)

💀 Hear from a U-M researcher who was part of the team that discovered a 3.8-million-year-old fossil that one scientist called a "game changer in our understanding of human evolution." (A4)

💲 Ann Arbor was ranked the No. 2 priciest college town in America this week -- and tell us something we didn't know. (A4)

🎤 A new speaker series is coming to U-M featuring former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice, and former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, to name a few. The first lecture is next Friday and is open to the public. (A4)

🏠 Teen members of the Ann Arbor Student Building Industry Program broke ground on their 50th home this week. (A4)

🏈 The Wolverines face off against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday in their home opener. Here's the full 2019 Michigan Football schedule. Go Blue! (A4)

Fun to know:

🎭 Here are seven events you can check out next month at the Ann Arbor District Library. (A4)

🍂 Can't wait for fall to arrive? Here are some local activities to get you excited for -- let's face it -- everyone's favorite season. (A4)

🤣 Second City is coming to town. We repeat. Second City is coming to town. Here's when the hilarious comedy troupe will perform in Ann Arbor. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

