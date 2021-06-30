Crews work to repair flood damage on Metro Detroit freeways

DETROIT – As of Wednesday afternoon, the eastbound lanes of I-94 from Detroit to Dearborn are still closed.

I-94 was one of multiple freeways in Metro Detroit that were closed due to damage caused by flooding over the weekend.

The closure is due to crews working to repair damage and clean debris.

Crews tore up sections of concrete, but much of the concrete had already broken on its own. The volume of water resulted in water under getting under the roadway and eroding away soil, causing parts of the freeway to break away as it no longer had support underneath.

Thousands of vehicles use I-94 every day and crews said the current state of the freeway wouldn’t be able to sustain the weight. With more rain around the corner and Independence Day Weekend, it’s unclear when the repair work will be completed.

Ad

As I-94 remains closed, crews are also using this time to repair the median and other projects on the highway.

The closure is expected to last at least another week, but it could be more than two weeks if the weather doesn’t cooperate.