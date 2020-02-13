When will the snow start in Metro Detroit? Check the live radar here
Snow expected Wednesday into Thursday
DETROIT – Snow is expected to fall Wednesday night and into Thursday morning in Metro Detroit.
READ: Next nuisance snow starts this evening
Snow will start during the evening Wednesday. Most of the snowfall will happen south of M-59 until daybreak, when that area is expected to receive more snow.
A cold front will lead to consistent snow through the morning commute Thursday.
Watch the live radar here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.