When will the snow start in Metro Detroit? Check the live radar here

Snow expected Wednesday into Thursday

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

The Michigan weather radar at 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2020.
The Michigan weather radar at 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Snow is expected to fall Wednesday night and into Thursday morning in Metro Detroit.

READ: Next nuisance snow starts this evening

Snow will start during the evening Wednesday. Most of the snowfall will happen south of M-59 until daybreak, when that area is expected to receive more snow.

A cold front will lead to consistent snow through the morning commute Thursday.

Watch the live radar here.

