ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
Woman shot to death during dispute at Warren apartment, police say
DETROIT – A 53-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday by her neighbor at an apartment complex where the two live, Warren police said.
The suspect, only identified as a 75-year-old man, lived on a different floor and, according to police, the two had a long history of ongoing arguments.
Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cool for the first evening of winter
Winter’s first Monday will be even warmer with a dry Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Kwanzaa beginning on the way.
4 Fast Facts
- Seven people are without a home after their Macomb Township house caught fire Friday. Click here to read more.
- Ford Motor Co. released a recall Friday for an issue that could cause increased braking times for 600,166 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ vehicles. Click here to read more.
- A days-long cleanup has been underway in Madison Heights after a green substance started seeping onto I-696. Click here to read more.
- Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license was suspended earlier this month. Click here to read more.
