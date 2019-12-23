39ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 22, 2019 at 7:06 p.m. (WDIV)

Woman shot to death during dispute at Warren apartment, police say

DETROIT – A 53-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday by her neighbor at an apartment complex where the two live, Warren police said.

The suspect, only identified as a 75-year-old man, lived on a different floor and, according to police, the two had a long history of ongoing arguments.

Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cool for the first evening of winter

Winter’s first Monday will be even warmer with a dry Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Kwanzaa beginning on the way.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Seven people are without a home after their Macomb Township house caught fire Friday. Click here to read more.
  • Ford Motor Co. released a recall Friday for an issue that could cause increased braking times for 600,166 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ vehicles. Click here to read more.
  • A days-long cleanup has been underway in Madison Heights after a green substance started seeping onto I-696. Click here to read more.
  • Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license was suspended earlier this month. Click here to read more.

