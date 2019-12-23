ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Woman shot to death during dispute at Warren apartment, police say

DETROIT – A 53-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday by her neighbor at an apartment complex where the two live, Warren police said.

The suspect, only identified as a 75-year-old man, lived on a different floor and, according to police, the two had a long history of ongoing arguments.

