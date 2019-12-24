ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

DETROIT – An assault early Sunday at a St. Clair Shores bar left a man in critical condition.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Livonia police officers saved a man from jumping onto I-96 on Tuesday evening. The man was on the Inkster Road overpass when police talked to him.

Sterling Heights police provided an early Christmas to a family in need of some help and holiday cheer this year.

The mother of a 2-year-old boy and her boyfriend were arrested over the weekend after the child was discovered not breathing and severely bruised in Monroe, police said.

Police said three teenagers were arrested earlier this month for robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in Dearborn.

Read More

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 --