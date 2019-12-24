36ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Detroit from Windsor on Dec. 23, 2019. (WDIV)
Man in critical condition after assault at St. Clair Shores bar

DETROIT – An assault early Sunday at a St. Clair Shores bar left a man in critical condition.

  • A man facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his neighbor in Warren claims he wasn’t there and he doesn’t know the woman. Click here to read more.
  • A group of people blocked I-94 traffic Sunday night by doing donuts on the freeway. Click here to read more.
  • A substance found seeping onto I-696 in Madison Heights is likely on its way to Lake St. Clair. Click here to read more.
  • The northbound lanes of I-75 between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway will start shifting to the new pavement on Friday. Click here to read more.

Livonia

Livonia police officers saved a man from jumping onto I-96 on Tuesday evening. The man was on the Inkster Road overpass when police talked to him.

Christmas

Sterling Heights police provided an early Christmas to a family in need of some help and holiday cheer this year.

Child abuse

The mother of a 2-year-old boy and her boyfriend were arrested over the weekend after the child was discovered not breathing and severely bruised in Monroe, police said.

Armed robbery

Police said three teenagers were arrested earlier this month for robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in Dearborn.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 --

