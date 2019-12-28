37ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Detroit from Windsor on Dec. 27, 2019 (WDIV)
Man charged with murder after fatal assault at St. Clair Shores bar

DETROIT – A Fraser man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal assault Sunday at a St. Clair Shores bar.

Tattoo artist sexual misconduct

A woman took the stand Friday, accusing a Metro Detroit tattoo artist of touching her inappropriately during a consultation at a Plymouth shop. Alexander Boyko, 26, was ordered to stand trial in connection with alleged 2015 incidents. He is charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Fatal ATV crash

The family of Damon Grimes, a 15-year-old who died in an ATV crash in Detroit, has settled a lawsuit against law enforcement members for $12 million. Grimes died on Aug. 26, 2017, when he crashed the ATV he was riding after being Tased by Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner.

Break-ins

The long wait is finally over -- northbound lanes of I-75 in Oakland County started reopening Friday morning. Business owners said the freeway closure has led to a significant loss of business this year.

Ypsilanti fire

An early morning fire Thursday destroyed a pregnant woman’s Ypsilanti home.

