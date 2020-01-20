ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

High school student charged in brutal murder of 17-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT – Isiah Marcus Wilder, 18, was arraigned Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl.

The high school student is facing first-degree murder charges for reportedly stabbing 17-year-old Quianna Coleman to death.

