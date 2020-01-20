ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
High school student charged in brutal murder of 17-year-old Detroit girl
DETROIT – Isiah Marcus Wilder, 18, was arraigned Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl.
The high school student is facing first-degree murder charges for reportedly stabbing 17-year-old Quianna Coleman to death.
Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers and squalls leave, temps fall Sunday evening
Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be around 20°F at dinner time. After a fresh trace to half-inch of new snow and temps well below freezing, use extreme caution while driving and walking.
4 Fast Facts
- A 64-year-old woman was killed in an early Sunday morning fire at a Dearborn Heights mobile home park. Click here to read more.
- I-94 will have continuous lane closures Monday between I-96 and US-12 in Detroit for road and bridge work. Click here to read more.
- A Michigan man was jailed and charged this weekend after allegedly stabbing his wife and leading MSP on a chase. Click here to read more.
- The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Liesl Eichler Clark, spoke with Local 4 about the agency’s long list of troubles. Click here to read more.
