19ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Detroit from Windsor on Jan. 19, 2020.
Detroit from Windsor on Jan. 19, 2020. (WDIV)

High school student charged in brutal murder of 17-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT – Isiah Marcus Wilder, 18, was arraigned Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl.

The high school student is facing first-degree murder charges for reportedly stabbing 17-year-old Quianna Coleman to death.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers and squalls leave, temps fall Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be around 20°F at dinner time. After a fresh trace to half-inch of new snow and temps well below freezing, use extreme caution while driving and walking.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • A 64-year-old woman was killed in an early Sunday morning fire at a Dearborn Heights mobile home park. Click here to read more.
  • I-94 will have continuous lane closures Monday between I-96 and US-12 in Detroit for road and bridge work. Click here to read more.
  • A Michigan man was jailed and charged this weekend after allegedly stabbing his wife and leading MSP on a chase. Click here to read more.
  • The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Liesl Eichler Clark, spoke with Local 4 about the agency’s long list of troubles. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 --

