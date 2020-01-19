ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle fleeing Detroit police on city’s west side

DETROIT – A massive police presence was on Detroit’s west side Saturday afternoon after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle fleeing police.

The pedestrian was killed and the driver of the vehicle is in critical condition.

