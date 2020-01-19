ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle fleeing Detroit police on city’s west side
DETROIT – A massive police presence was on Detroit’s west side Saturday afternoon after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle fleeing police.
The pedestrian was killed and the driver of the vehicle is in critical condition.
Metro Detroit weather: Thawing slowly ends Saturday evening
Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Driving and walking remains extremely hazardous at night and by dawn.
- Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Jan. 17-19 -- view list here
- View list of school closings and delays in Metro Detroit caused by winter storm
- Live weather updates: Several inches of snow expected this weekend in Metro Detroit
4 Fast Facts
- Detroit bikers brave snow blizzard to raise money for good cause. Click here to read more.
- Detroit city contractors to begin plowing residential streets Saturday night. Click here to read more.
- Isiah Marcus Wilder was charged Saturday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl. Click here to read more.
- Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US. Click here to read more.
