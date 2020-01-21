21ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 20, 2020 at 7:42 p.m.
Family, friends mourn death of 2 men shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Family members and friends are mourning the death of two men who were found fatally shot on Detroit’s east side. Police said the call came out as a car that crashed into a fence, but when officers arrived, they found a double homicide scene. Two men were dead from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Barlow and Eastwood streets.

4 Fast Facts

  • Dearborn students spent their day off school honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Click here to read more.
  • Emergency rooms are full of people suffering from the flu and other illnesses. Click here to read more.
  • A man is facing charges after a retired Detroit police officer’s car was stolen outside a gas station last week. Click here to read more.
  • All proceeds from Outback Steakhouse on Sunday will go toward bushfire relief efforts when diners show their waiter or waitress a webpage. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Toxic ooze

New test results are expected soon in the toxic ooze investigation as officials work to figure out why more wasn’t done sooner to spot Gary Sayers and his chemical chaos. Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester has learned about new developments in the investigation. This week, we will learn the results of soil testing from locations tied to Sayers in Sanilac and Detroit.

Free condoms

Residents of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park are able to get free condoms. The Detroit Health Department provides residents with a package of 12 condoms. The condoms, which can be ordered online, arrive in a discreet package. “They can just go online to the Detroit website and they’ll get the condoms delivered right to their homes,” said Denise Fair, the Detroit Health Department chief public health officer.

Devastating house fire

A Detroit family is asking for prayers, help and guidance Monday night after a fire destroyed their home last week. The flames struck Friday morning at the home on Luther Street in Southwest Detroit. One of the daughters of the Mayorga family is in a medically induced coma. Family members said they’re also appreciative of the help they’re receiving.

Fatal stabbing

A high school student has been charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend to death in a Detroit basement, officials said. Isiah Marcus Wilder, 18, of Detroit, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Quianna Coleman, 17.

Storage options

When Airbnb first came along, skeptics didn’t think the idea would work. But it did, and now another company is using the concept to reinvent the storage industry to connect people who have extra space with people who have extra stuff. “We allow you to connect with and store with a neighbor,” said Joseph Woodbury, the CEO of Neighbor.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 --

