ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

DETROIT – A source close to a family whose newborn has tuberculosis said the infant was a patient at a Macomb Township clinic where a worker was diagnosed with the illness. The source said the baby was seen at Cornerstone Lakeview Pediatrics. An alert went out Thursday that patients at the Macomb Township location, as well as Lakeview Pediatrics and its Ascension Medical Group Michigan locations in Rochester and St. Clair Shores may have been exposed to TB.

The effort to improve Metro Detroit mass transit is getting traction in Lansing. However, concern is growing about House Bill No. 5229 because it could get very costly for homeowners -- particularly in Oakland County. Last November Wayne County, Washtenaw County and Oakland County leaders teamed up asking the state Legislature to make it easier for regions to tax themselves for things like mass transit.

While initial test results showed some positive news, the toxic ooze investigation that started in Madison Heights is ongoing. Officials said tests taken at a Deckerville property and the Commonwealth Industry building in Detroit did not show hexavalent chromium.

The Detroit firefighters who posed for a picture in front of a burning house are facing departmental charges, officials said. All the firefighters involved have been charged with exhibiting ignorance of the rules or orders. The charge is in relation to social media use, Local 4 has learned.

Dearborn firefighters who work inside Firehouse No. 5 in Melvindale had to sleep in their trucks last night after testing inside the firehouse revealed high levels of black mold, making it unsafe to breathe inside.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 --