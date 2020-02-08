ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

DETROIT – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard spoke with Local 4 about the traffic stop involving a police impersonator, including a closer look at the car and what the sheriff did to investigate. Bouchard said he often pulls drivers over, but Thursday’s traffic stop was one to remember. He was on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township when a Ford Police Interceptor caught his eye.

The landowner is responding for the first time 10 weeks after a dock collapse and contaminated soil spill into the Detroit River. Revere Dock LLC, owner of the land at 5851 W Jefferson Ave., has been avoiding the Local 4 Defenders’ request to talk. We went to their Muskegon headquarters and to the owner’s home. Finally, they are issuing a statement. It’s lengthy (read in full below) but does include a statement that reads “it appears that the collapse was the result of the weight of gravel placed in close proximity to the shoreline at a time of unusually high water levels."

Photos and records from the Madison Heights business at the center of the toxic ooze investigation reveal the building was deemed unsafe years ago due to a complete mess of chemicals, some that weren’t marked or stored properly. Local 4 obtained never-before-seen photos from inside Electro-Plating Services, the Madison Heights building owned by Gary Sayers. Photos taken by city and fire inspectors over the years show a complete mess inside the building, with chemicals everywhere, debris and holes in the walls and ceilings.

An Episcopal priest here in Metro Detroit is breaking multiple barriers. Rev. Bonnie Perry’s ascendance to bishop is sending an important message to followers of the Episcopal Church around the world. She will be ordained Saturday morning as the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan, and the first woman and openly gay person to hold the position.

Heavy erosion is taking its toll on M-25 in Sanilac Township, and homeowners and officials are trying to fight its affect along the Huron shoreline. A 700-foot swath of M-25 was under heavy surveillance by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Officials knew the bluff at the roadway just south of French Line Road was stressed, but the wicked nor’easter three weeks ago eroded away 15 feet of earth, dangerously close to what many might consider the I-75 thoroughfare of the thumb.

Michigan health officials said an Oakland County resident is being tested for coronavirus after traveling to China within the last two weeks. The resident is being hospitalized at an undisclosed location, officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

After 12 years without changes, the Novi City Council has approved three new precincts and four new polling stations for this presidential election year. In the 1960s, Novi was a rural community. By the 1970s, it had grown to a population of about 10,000 people. The city has recently seen a rapid expansion, and a 2018 census count put the population over 60,000.

