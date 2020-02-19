ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

DETROIT – He was what some would refer to as a pro’s pro. Fred McLeod was a broadcaster first and foremost. He spent many years here in Detroit and more specifically here at WDIV-Local 4. He also was the Detroit Pistons TV voice for 22 years. Then in 2006, his friend Dan Gilbert made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. McLeod and his wife Beth headed to Cleveland where he became the voice of the Cavaliers.

The leader of a massive heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl operation in Detroit is headed to prison for 30 years. Officials said Demarco Tempo, who goes by Polo, was called “a McDonald’s for drugs” by former customers.

Authorities in Genesee County posed as customers to rescue a 16-year-old girl from human trafficking. According to officials, authorities were able to use a ghost operation to save the girl Feb. 7 in Flint. Shawn Randall, 26, is accused of befriending the victim to lure her into trafficking.

Detroit police arrested two men after a high-powered weapon was found hidden behind an ice maker machine at the Greektown Casino Hotel, Chief James Craig said. Three men checked into the hotel around 11 p.m. Monday, he said. At least two of the men were from a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.

Authorities said a man chased a vehicle, pounded on the vehicle, and tried to open its doors while armed with a large knife Monday in Commerce Township. Deputies were called at 7:53 p.m. to the 8000 block of Bywater Street after it was reported that a man was chasing a vehicle with a knife. When deputies arrived, they were told by a man that the man with the knife chased his vehicle before trying to open the door while yelling and waving the knife.

The city of Detroit cracked down on the owner of the Penobscot building after photos emerged showing dangerous and unsanitary conditions inside the skyscraper. Last year, Help Me Hank exposed massive elevator problems inside the building. Images from the inside taken this year show some of the 47 floors are not only abandoned -- they’re a complete mess. There’s exposed wire, mold and water dripping down from the ceiling.

The blight bills for a company along the Detroit River have surpassed $100,000 as residents push for better riverfront protection and a uniform set of rules to prevent another dock collapse from contaminating the water.

