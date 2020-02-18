ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
14 Americans diagnosed with coronavirus after being evacuated from cruise ship, returned to US
DETROIT – Fourteen Americans who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and returned to the United States have tested positive for coronavirus. More than 300 Americans were removed from the quarantined ship and brought back to the U.S. on chartered planes. The infected passengers spent the flight in isolation chambers.
4 Fast Facts
- Police said no foul play is suspected in the death of an 86-year-old woman found at a landfill in Riverview. Click here to read more.
- Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous reports of thieves stealing items from unlocked vehicles over the weekend. Click here to read more.
- A man told an Eastpointe Family Dollar cashier he was armed when he robbed the store Monday morning. Click here to read more.
- Owen F. Bieber, who served as president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union for 12 years, has died at age 90, the union announced Monday. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Stuck in Cambodia
A Michigan man stuck in Cambodia amid the coronavirus outbreak said the United States government has failed Americans who can’t get home. Steve Muth, of Onsted, Michigan, and his wife can’t get back home after they were let off a ship they were on was quarantined over coronavirus fears. They have been at a hotel after passengers were able to get off the Holland America’s MS Westerdam on Thursday.
Pontiac murder investigation closed
Authorities said a murder investigation in Pontiac has concluded after the suspect was found dead in Alabama. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Kaneisha Williams, 32, of Waterford Township, died after she was shot in the 10 block of N. Eastway Drive of Pontiac on Jan. 22. A homeowner told authorities it appeared the woman was running from a man.
Lawsuit against Detroit
A lawsuit filed against Detroit and Mayor Mike Duggan alleges the city is to blame for inflated property tax bills that caused some residents to lose their homes. According to the class-action suit, the city was allegedly late delivering more than 250,000 property tax notices, which may have raised the tax bill for thousands of residents.
Possible homicide investigation
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in Monroe County. Investigators have spent all day Monday at a home in the 8800 block of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township looking for clues. Ethan Babkiewicz said this is something new for the quiet town.
Woman dies after man fleeing police crashes into car
An 89-year-old woman died Monday morning after a man fleeing Ferndale police crashed into a car she was in on Friday. Mary Lackamp was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m. Police said Harris Howard, 26, was speeding on 8 Mile Road near West End when an officer saw him. The officer said he paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Shots fired at Airbnb
Police say this weekend shots were fired at a Royal Oak house rented through Airbnb during a party with dozens of people. On Saturday at 11:48 p.m. the Royal Oak Police Department received calls about gunshots being fired near Pingree and Virginia.
