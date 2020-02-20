ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

DETROIT – Robbers used a shotgun to beat a 7-Eleven clerk during a robbery early Wednesday in Livonia. The clerk was working at the store at 7 Mile and Inkster roads just after 1 a.m. when two men wearing masked rushed him. One of the men had a shotgun, police said. The men demanded the money from the cash register. Despite cooperating with their demands, the man with the gun started hitting the clerk with it.

Officials said a 79-year-old woman found dead in a Bedford Township home Monday was beheaded by her step-grandson. “It was a pretty gruesome homicide. The head of the victim was removed,” said Jahn Landis, the Monroe County Chief Assistant Prosecutor.

A newly surfaced photo of Mark Dantonio on a recruiting trip is calling into question something the former Michigan State football coach said while under oath. The picture shows Dantonio and former recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell inside the home of a five-star recruit. That’s a potential NCAA violation, and during a recent deposition, Dantonio denied it happening.

A community conversation about racism is being held Wednesday as parents and students rally for change at Saline Area Schools. Racist incidents have led to students and parents expressing concerns about division in the community. A video showing students speaking out was recently taken at Saline High School.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered something very unusual during a routine truck inspection last week. On Feb. 14, CBP officers in Port Huron referred a Canadian mail truck that had just crossed the Blue Water Bridge for an inspection in Marysville.

A 10-year girl is expected to survive after she was hit in the head by debris or bullet fragments while she was inside an Inkster home Tuesday night. She is currently in serious condition. As she recovers, police are searching for whoever fired off several shots into the home on Dartmouth, near John Daly and Annapolis Street.

On Wednesday, Local 4 received the police report from Ann Arbor police regarding the circumstances surrounding the Zavier Simpson crash. Local 4 submitted a FOIA request to the Ann Arbor Police Department on Feb. 10. The request was completed by police Tuesday evening and brought to the newsroom Wednesday morning by one of our reporters.

Officials at the University of Michigan are looking for potential victims of a now-deceased doctor after sexual misconduct allegations against him recently surfaced. Robert E. Anderson, was a former director of University Health Service and a former athletic team physician. He worked at the school from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 --