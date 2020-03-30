ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March 29, 2020

Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines through April 30

DETROIT – U.S. President Donald Trump announced that federal coronavirus mitigation guidelines are extended until April 30 in a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Sunday.

Practices for social distancing are included in the federal government’s guidelines -- meaning Americans are expected to isolate at home for another month.

