ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March 29, 2020
Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines through April 30
DETROIT – U.S. President Donald Trump announced that federal coronavirus mitigation guidelines are extended until April 30 in a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Sunday.
Practices for social distancing are included in the federal government’s guidelines -- meaning Americans are expected to isolate at home for another month.
READ: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,524; Death toll rises to 132
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wicked wind blasts ahead
Showers and wind should diminish overnight, although it’ll still be a breezy night.
4 Fast Facts
- Disease expert says U.S. could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
- FEMA to fund transformation of Detroit TCF Center as care facility housing nearly 900 beds amid virus outbreak. Click here to read more.
- Several Michigan hospitals are coming together, all in the name of research -- hoping to finally put an end to this virus that has basically changed live as we know it. Click here to read more.
- Delta is offering free flights for medical volunteers to assist in certain regions of the U.S. significantly impacted by the outbreak. Click here to read more.
