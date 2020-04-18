ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 17, 2020

DETROIT – An Entire Wixom family -- 10 people from four different households -- is recovering from the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a young leukemia survivor, a woman with diabetes and asthma and a 78-year-old man coming off chemotherapy.

“Flatten the curve” has become the rallying cry of the efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), but now the University of Michigan researcher who came up with the phrase is cautioning against loosening restrictions too soon.

It’s been 14 years since Dr. Howard Markel, of the University of Michigan, conducted his research on the affects of social distancing. That research is helping to guide experts and politicians through the current pandemic.

People who have minimal or no coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms can spread the illness.

Many people have wondered if those asymptomatic carriers would test positive for the virus. And if they can pass it to other people despite not showing symptoms, do they ever stop spreading it?

Thousands of people were on the Local 4 Facebook page as the Michigan Unemployment Agency answered your questions live.

The agency talked about what’s being done to handle claims and what’s happening to keep the system from crashing.

Could staying home longer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) actually end up benefitting us economically in the end? Public health experts are pushing for patience with the current restrictions to avoid a second peak of illnesses.

Dr. Howard Markel is one of the researchers who helped coin the phrase “flatten the curve.” He’s the director of the University of Michigan’s Center for the History of Medicine. He said history suggests patience pays off.

While many are wearing masks and gloves to stay safe, some aren’t disposing of them correctly.

It’s become a troubling sight in parking lots and sidewalks across Metro Detroit and two grandparents in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to do something about it.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 --