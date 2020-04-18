ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 17, 2020
Entire Wixom family -- 10 people from 4 households -- contract coronavirus (COVID-19)
DETROIT – An Entire Wixom family -- 10 people from four different households -- is recovering from the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a young leukemia survivor, a woman with diabetes and asthma and a 78-year-old man coming off chemotherapy.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 30,023; Death toll now at 2,227
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference Friday that she will provide more details next week about her plan to reopen the state’s economy. Click here to read more.
- A new bombshell report claims former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was warned about the dangers of using Flint water a full year before the switch. Click here to read more.
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said all essential employees are able to get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Beaumont Health said an unauthorized third-party accessed some employee accounts that contained patients’ personal information last year. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Flatten the curve
“Flatten the curve” has become the rallying cry of the efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), but now the University of Michigan researcher who came up with the phrase is cautioning against loosening restrictions too soon.
It’s been 14 years since Dr. Howard Markel, of the University of Michigan, conducted his research on the affects of social distancing. That research is helping to guide experts and politicians through the current pandemic.
Can asymptomatic carriers test positive for COVID-19?
People who have minimal or no coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms can spread the illness.
Many people have wondered if those asymptomatic carriers would test positive for the virus. And if they can pass it to other people despite not showing symptoms, do they ever stop spreading it?
Michigan officials respond to anger over unemployment filing issues
Thousands of people were on the Local 4 Facebook page as the Michigan Unemployment Agency answered your questions live.
The agency talked about what’s being done to handle claims and what’s happening to keep the system from crashing.
Could longer coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown actually be better?
Could staying home longer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) actually end up benefitting us economically in the end? Public health experts are pushing for patience with the current restrictions to avoid a second peak of illnesses.
Dr. Howard Markel is one of the researchers who helped coin the phrase “flatten the curve.” He’s the director of the University of Michigan’s Center for the History of Medicine. He said history suggests patience pays off.
How to safely remove and dispose of rubber gloves
While many are wearing masks and gloves to stay safe, some aren’t disposing of them correctly.
It’s become a troubling sight in parking lots and sidewalks across Metro Detroit and two grandparents in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to do something about it.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Detroit radio, TV personality Robin Seymour dies at 94
- How to watch the 2020 Detroit Music Awards this weekend
- Tribes sue over distribution of coronavirus relief funding
- First responders drive by Ascension Providence Rochester hospital to give thanks to health care workers
- Justin Verlander, Kate Upton help organize donations for Detroit first responders amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Big Three prep for eventual reopening of facilities
- Cuomo: Feds must help with testing. Trump: Stop complaining
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.