ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 24, 2020
Michigan residents now required to wear masks in public places under revised stay-at-home order
DETROIT – Michigan residents are now required to wear masks in public places, such as grocery stores, under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s revised stay-at-home order. This new order only applies to people who can medically tolerate wearing a mask, officials said.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 36,641; Death toll now at 3,085
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order while loosening some restrictions on the state’s businesses. Click here to read more.
- Metro Detroit nonprofit needs help providing free food for children. Click here to read more.
- You can get Girl Scout cookies delivered to your door through the new virtual cookie booth initiative. Click here to read more.
- The Detroit Lions could have their pick of two star running backs from Big Ten country when their name is called in the second round of the NFL draft. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Gov. Whitmer blasts Michigan Legislature
The Michigan Legislature came together Friday, seeking to form a committee to oversee Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s actions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Republican-led Legislature believes Whitmer’s actions have been overreaching, leading to a power battle in Lansing.
Businesses make changes
Some businesses can begin restarting operations after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan led to Executive Orders shuttering numerous workplaces.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that she was extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, but the extension loosens some restrictions, meaning some people will soon be getting back to work.
Ways to make homemade face masks more effective
Michigan residents are now required to wear masks in public enclosed places, such as grocery stores, under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s revised stay-at-home order.
The order specifically requires everyone who can medically tolerate it to wear a covering over their nose and mouth in any enclosed public space.
Where things stand in the Flint water crisis
This weekend marks the sixth anniversary of the switch in Flint’s water system -- a switch that poisoned thousands and took lives.
It was April 2014 when the city moved from using water from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to water from the Flint River.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Troy family uses 3D printers to make hundreds of masks for first responders
- Coronavirus in Michigan: A timeline of closures, event bans, stay-at-home orders
- Pontiac man calls authorities to tell them he killed his girlfriend
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.