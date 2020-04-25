ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 24, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan residents are now required to wear masks in public places, such as grocery stores, under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s revised stay-at-home order. This new order only applies to people who can medically tolerate wearing a mask, officials said.

The Michigan Legislature came together Friday, seeking to form a committee to oversee Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s actions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Republican-led Legislature believes Whitmer’s actions have been overreaching, leading to a power battle in Lansing.

Some businesses can begin restarting operations after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan led to Executive Orders shuttering numerous workplaces.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that she was extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, but the extension loosens some restrictions, meaning some people will soon be getting back to work.

The order specifically requires everyone who can medically tolerate it to wear a covering over their nose and mouth in any enclosed public space.

This weekend marks the sixth anniversary of the switch in Flint’s water system -- a switch that poisoned thousands and took lives.

It was April 2014 when the city moved from using water from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to water from the Flint River.

