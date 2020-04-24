ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 23, 2020
Will regular mask use in public continue beyond the COVID-19 outbreak?
DETROIT – There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus (COVID-19), so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.
Dr. Frank McGeorge wants to verify or refute any information about the coronavirus, but there are also some questions experts still don’t know the answer to.
Nursing homes unprepared for COVID-19
Experts are drawing attention to nursing homes as potential coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspots as the pandemic evolves.
Just as other hospitals and medical centers around the state, nursing home workers are experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).
‘Zoom bombing’
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) forces Michigan residents to stay at home, many have resorted to using Zoom to communicate with family members, friends and coworkers.
With the popularity of Zoom skyrocketing, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about hackers who break into calls without being invited, also known as “Zoom bombing.”
Michigan launches mortgage relief partnership
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new partnership with more than 200 financial institutions to offer relief to those who are struggling to pay their mortgages during the coronavirus pandemic.
Detroit students to get laptops
A coalition of Detroit businesses and philanthropic organizations announced Thursday a plan to place a computer tablet with high-speed LTE internet connectivity, along with technical support, into the hands of every Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) K-12 student before the end of the school year.
