ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, May 4, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus (COVID-19) news briefing Monday afternoon. Tuesday will mark eight weeks since the first two COVID-19 cases were identified in Michigan.

Whitmer said the state’s response has been “swift.” She noted the efforts to build alternate care facilities for coronavirus patients. She also said the personal protective equipment procurement team has worked “diligently” to secure PPE.

Melanoma Monday is an annual event designed to raise awareness of the most deadly form of skin cancer, and while the coronavirus (COVID-19) is clearly top of mind in terms of current health risks, experts say it’s important not to ignore other issues.

Many people were outside over the weekend in Metro Detroit, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather. Some people have sunburns to show for it.

Price gouging is a major problem in Michigan as some retailers try to cash in on the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Attorney General Dana Nessel is condemning price gouging, and she revealed what’s being done to protect consumers.

Detroit’s Domestic Three automakers -- General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler -- are mulling their reopening options, but the Michigan stay-at-home order is providing a major roadblock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is tightening the rules on coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody testing. Officials have issued a new policy requiring manufacturers to apply for Emergency Use Authorization within 10 days of when a test is validated.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted children in Flint especially hard.

Residents were already dealing with a water crisis. It’s not just the physical and emotional impact of COVID-19 -- but the fact that children aren’t in school. Many were already dealing with learning challenges due to the water crisis.

