ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 5, 2020

Kimberly Gill has candid conversation with black mothers about having ‘the talk’ with their children
DETROIT – “In the moments before George Floyd’s life was ending, one of the last things he did was call for his mother. I’m a mother and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t look at my son and wonder how much longer I have before he begins to lose his innocence. When will people see him as a threat? And, ultimately, when will I have to have ‘the talk?’” -- Kimberly Gill
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,525; Death toll now at 5,615
- Michigan stores can start accepting bottle and can returns, effective immediately, according to state officials. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is lifting more restrictions in parts of the state. Click here to read more.
- Inclusive playground for children with disabilities opens in Oakland County. Click here to read more.
- New research into COVID-19 drugs begins after 2 major medical studies are retracted. Click here to read more.
Executive orders that are still active
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued more than 100 executive orders since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but most of those have expired or been replaced by subsequent orders.
Here is a list of executive orders that are still in effect, according to the state. Each executive order on the list has details about what it changed, planned expiration dates and links to every full order.
High school sports and COVID-19
Will it be safe for children, high schoolers or anybody to play sports amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? Experts have divided 25 popular sports into three categories: high, moderate and low risk.
Metro Detroit religious leaders fight for change
Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, cities around the country -- including Detroit -- have seen protests against police brutality and racial inequality.
As we end the week with more protests and more unrest, a group of religious leaders joined Local 4 for a roundtable to discuss working to be part of change in our community and this country.
