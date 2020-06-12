ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 11, 2020
Westland police charge 3 in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old bicyclist
DETROIT – Westland police have charged three people in connection with the death of a Novi teenager who was shot while riding his bicycle.
Robert Edward Bigham, 17, of Novi, was riding his bicycle around 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the area of Grand Traverse Street and Missaukee Court in Westland when he was shot and killed, police said.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,496; Death toll now at 5,738
4 Fast Facts
- Macomb County Prosecutor will not authorize charges against Amazon driver arrested by Warren officer. Click here to read more.
- Officials said 19 people from 12 different cities, primarily in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, have been charged in a massive $41 million opioid distribution scheme. Click here to read more.
- President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force." Click here to read more.
- A Michigan man arrested in Russia on suspicion of being a spy is expected to be found guilty and sent to a forced labor camp. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Can your blood type impact how likely you are to catch COVID-19?
One of the things that has been puzzling even the most casual observers of the COVID-19 outbreak is why some people and some parts of the world are so much more affected than others?
Oak Park FedEx facility struggles to mail out packages
Many Metro Detroiters who ordered items weeks -- and even months -- ago are still waiting for their FedEx deliveries. Those who have had problems getting their packages claim one local FedEx facility is not able to keep up.
Lawsuit alleges patients died due to staffing issues at Sinai-Grace
A new lawsuit is claiming that Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital was so short-staffed that patients died.
Multiple Sinai-Grace nurses have been detailing what they call problem after problem during the coronavirus crisis. They allege those problems cost COVID-19 patients their lives.
Woman dies in holding cell in Harper Woods
A family is looking for answers after a woman was found unresponsive in police custody in Harper Woods on Wednesday.
Pricilla Slater, 38, was found unresponsive in a holding cell around 12:35 p.m. by Harper Woods Department of Public Safety personnel, officials said.
