ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 11, 2020

DETROIT – Westland police have charged three people in connection with the death of a Novi teenager who was shot while riding his bicycle.

Robert Edward Bigham, 17, of Novi, was riding his bicycle around 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the area of Grand Traverse Street and Missaukee Court in Westland when he was shot and killed, police said.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 --