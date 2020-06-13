ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 12, 2020

DETROIT – Non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been banned since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The border crossing ban began March 21 and was extended another 30 days in April. The border is remaining closed to non-essential travel through at least June 21. Travel restrictions still do not apply to healthcare workers, trade and people going to and from work.

As we wrap up another emotional week of angry protests in cities across the country, worried parents are struggling with how to protect their children from seeing the violence and also talk to them about racism.

Quicken Loans quickly grew from a start-up to one of Detroit’s largest employers. Now that there’s talk about the company planning to go public, what does that mean for the city of Detroit?

Right now, Quicken Loans -- the nation’s largest mortgage lender -- is a private company downed by Dan Gilbert.

A firefighter who lost his mother to COVID-19 at Sinai-Grace Hospital is weighing in on the lawsuit filed by four fired nurses.

Alfonzo May said hearing about the lawsuit was like reopening an old would. The lawsuit claims people died during the coronavirus outbreak because the hospital was too short-staffed.

Restaurants across Michigan have been reopening this week, but it hasn’t been an easy decision for some. Some districts, such as Detroit’s Greektown, are known for being jam-packed with crowds. That makes for a tricky balancing act between having fun and social distancing.

Local leaders of the National Action Network were in Warren Friday to sit-down with police commissioner Bill Dwyer. The meeting comes after the violent arrest of 23-year-old Amazon driver Jaylen Bond.

