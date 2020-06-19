ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 18, 2020

Watch: Detroit mayor walks through process of lowering auto insurance cost
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave an informational presentation to walk Detroit motorists through their auto insurance bills to help them better understand the new law that takes effect July 2 and how to lower their monthly insurance premiums most effectively and appropriately for their individual circumstances.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,618; Death toll now at 5,818
Ashes recovered after being swept away during Midland floods
When the village of Sanford was hit by massive flooding in May, Kathy Parsch set out to find her mother’s ashes. Surrounded by unthinkable destruction, there wasn’t a dry eye as Parsch’s ashes were pulled from mud.
Doctors urge residents to stay vigilant
With coronavirus case numbers down, health officials are stressing the need to stay vigilant about social distancing and wearing masks in order to to maintain the downward trend. How much can social distancing, wearing a mask and eye protection help?
Why are Michigan unemployment offices still closed?
Most of the state has reopened as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) slows, but why are Michigan unemployment offices still closed? Secretary of State offices have reopened, but that’s not true for the Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Lawmakers tasked with fixing Michigan unemployment problems
Lawmakers will have to figure out how to fix the Michigan unemployment system after hearing from frustrated residents about their struggles. Thousands of people are still struggling to file for unemployment in the state, and others are dealing with identity theft issues.
Downriver woman reunited with stolen puppy after suspect’s chaotic arrest
A police pursuit in River Rouge led to one man’s arrest the reunion of a Trenton woman and her puppy. Dashcam and bodycam footage captured the wild chase. A man wanted in connection to several Downriver home invasion was taken into police custody.
Violations persist at Detroit River seawall collapse site
Revere Dock was busted months ago after a dock collapsed into the Detroit River leaving a huge hole. The investigation revealed they were operating illegally. Since then, there are still violations that have not been fixed.
