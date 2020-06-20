ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 19, 2020

DETROIT – A federal judge has ruled indoor gyms in the state of Michigan can reopen next week. Indoor gyms can now reopen Thursday (June 25). This is a major ruling for gym owners and Michigan residents who wanted to get back to the gym to exercise.

Scammers are targeting thousands of Michigan residents trying to get their unemployment benefits, making an already frustrating process even harder.

Officials said scammers are somehow getting their hands on a list of people who have filed for benefits. They’re using that list to target residents who have already been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired. Mayor Greg Fischer said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Detroit resident, Chinasia Elliza-Yvonna Williams, has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 14-year-old brother, Chance Williams.

Williams, 22, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter and death by a weapon aimed with intent but without malice.

The family of Egypt Covington is calling for local police to step aside in order to have state police investigate her murder.

Covington’s body was found three years ago inside her Van Buren Township home. Her hands were bound with Christmas lights and she had been shot in the head. No one has been charged in connection with the crime.

