ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 19, 2020

Federal judge rules indoor gyms can reopen in Michigan next week
DETROIT – A federal judge has ruled indoor gyms in the state of Michigan can reopen next week. Indoor gyms can now reopen Thursday (June 25). This is a major ruling for gym owners and Michigan residents who wanted to get back to the gym to exercise.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,829; Death toll now at 5,823
- The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is calling the action of a state trooper who opened fire on a knife-wielding man justifiable. Click here to read more.
- Michigan State Police are investigating a Friday morning fatal crash involving vehicles that caught fire and a semi truck. Click here to read more.
- A Transportation Security Administration official charges that the agency helped spread COVID-19 by failing to provide enough protective gear for airport screeners. Click here to read more.
- A gathering of supporters of President Donald Trump grew larger Friday and occasionally clashed with opponents of the president. Click here to read more.
What scammers are doing to target Michiganders
Scammers are targeting thousands of Michigan residents trying to get their unemployment benefits, making an already frustrating process even harder.
Officials said scammers are somehow getting their hands on a list of people who have filed for benefits. They’re using that list to target residents who have already been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
1 of 3 Louisville officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired. Mayor Greg Fischer said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.
Detroit woman charged in shooting death of teenage brother
Detroit resident, Chinasia Elliza-Yvonna Williams, has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 14-year-old brother, Chance Williams.
Williams, 22, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter and death by a weapon aimed with intent but without malice.
Family of Egypt Covington call for MSP to take over investigation
The family of Egypt Covington is calling for local police to step aside in order to have state police investigate her murder.
Covington’s body was found three years ago inside her Van Buren Township home. Her hands were bound with Christmas lights and she had been shot in the head. No one has been charged in connection with the crime.
