ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Gov. Whitmer says Michigan won’t move to phase 5 of reopening plan this week
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed to Local 4 that the rest of the state won’t be moving to phase five of her coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening plan this week.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,630, Death toll now at 5,864
- Republicans propose $1.3B plan to help Michigan K-12 schools reopen. Click here to read more.
- Delta Airlines is set to resume service to China from two U.S. cities, including Detroit. Click here to read more.
- Leadership of the Detroit Lions is changing, but staying within the Ford family, as Sheila Ford Hamp takes over for her mother, Martha Ford. Click here to read more.
- Mayor Beth Bashert has resigned from her position after comments she made at a recent Ypsilanti City Council meeting. Click here to read more.
University of Michigan will not host 2020 presidential debate
University of Michigan’s Crisler Center would have been the verbal battleground for President Donald Trump and democratic nominee Joe Biden in the second debate of the 2020 election. Instead, that October debate will take place in Miami instead.
Timeline for a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the House about the country’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he spoke about a possible timeline for a vaccine, including whether that could be by the end of this year.
Police asked to reopen investigation
Police have been asked to reopen an investigation into the death of a teenager who was found hanging from a noose in the basement of a Trenton home eight years ago.
Anthony Holman said he’ll never forget when he found his friend, James Franklin, 17, hanging in the basement of a Trenton home on Oct. 22, 2012.
Teen working for change
Phoenix Williams, who recorded students taunting him and calling him the N-word while on the school bus when he was an eighth-grader in Bloomfield Hills, has already inspired change in his life.
COVID-19 cases linked to bar in East Lansing
At least 18 people who visited an East Lansing bar have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said.
The patients who tested positive visited Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub between June 12 and June 20. They are all between 19 and 23 years old, officials said.
