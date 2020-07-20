ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, July 19, 2020

Governor says community spread of coronavirus could trigger setback in Michigan’s reopening plan
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed the possibility of the state moving backward in its reopening plan, schooling in the fall, coronavirus patients in nursing homes and more in an interview with Local 4 News on Sunday.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 73,663; Death toll now at 6,119
