ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 24, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 24, 2020 at 8:28 p.m.
Macomb County woman charged with arson on suspicion of burning Jeep

DETROIT – Sydney Parham, a 26-year-old woman from Fraser, was charged with arson in connection to a Wednesday Harrison Township vehicle fire. According to authorities, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 8 a.m. to the San Remo Villa Apartment complex on Union Lake Road on reports of a vehicle fire. Harrison Township Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 76,541; Death toll now at 6,151

  • Michigan unemployment officials said the $600 coronavirus (COVID-19) unemployment bonus will end this weekend. Click here to read more.
  • Community leaders and Michigan’s attorney general are weighing in on President Donald Trump’s decision to send federal agents to Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • City officials announced Thursday two students attending summer school in Detroit have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
  • Members of the Michigan State University football team are quarantining or isolating after the latest round of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing revealed positive tests, the school announced. Click here to read more.

Voting by mail in Aug. 4 Michigan Primary Election

A number of Michigan voters are voting by mail for the first time in upcoming August and November elections due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For the first time since 2018, Michigan voters have the option to vote by mail without a reason. As the threat of COVID-19 intensifies across the state and country, registered Michigan voters are preparing to vote in the Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4 and the General Election on Nov. 3 using absent voter ballots.

Detroit Youth Choir aims to inspire change with song

Members of the Detroit Youth Choir are using their voices to let the community know they support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We did a cover of Glory by Common and John Legend because of everything that is going on in the world. There has been a lot of police brutality and everything like that so it is just a way to uplift spirits,” said Grace Franklin, a choir member.

CDC releases new coronavirus guidelines for schools

This week, the Centers for Disease Control Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its coronavirus guidelines for schools returning this fall. It’s the CDC’s first update to these school return guidelines since the spring.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 --

