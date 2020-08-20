69ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. (WDIV)

Child dies at babysitter’s house in Roseville morning after unreported crash

DETROIT – A child died at a babysitter’s house after a car crash that went unreported. The child’s mother learned from police that her son had died. Jeremiah Redmond was two and a half years old when he died at his babysitter’s home in Roseville.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 94,278; Death toll now at 6,349

4 Fast Facts

  • Michigan’s top medical official revealed how all eight of the state’s geographical regions are trending in terms of coronavirus cases. Click here to read more.
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said if the state’s numbers got low enough, she could possibly consider lifting the state of emergency. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan is using $65 million in federal funding to support school districts that are most significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • U.S. health officials are warning consumers to throw away onions linked to a Salmonella outbreak reported in 47 states. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

DFT authorizes strike vote

The Detroit Federation of Teachers met on Wednesday evening and authorized a strike vote, and said that negotiations will continue.

The authorization of a strike vote gives leaders of the Detroit Federation of Teachers the authority to use a possible strike as a bargaining tool.

Harper Woods in custody death update

Investigation into the death of a woman who died while in Harper Woods police custody has led to the firing of a deputy chief and a patrol officer, city officials said.

What La Niña means for Michigan winter

You’ve likely heard the terms El Niño and La Niña, but in case you don’t know, here’s a quick breakdown of what they are: El Niño and La Niña are the warm and cool phases of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific—the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or “ENSO” for short.

Sumpter Township quadruple homicide suspect arraigned

The suspect in a quadruple homicide in Sumpter Township has been charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, of Kinross, Michigan, is facing four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm in the fatal shootings of four people over the weekend. He was arraigned Wednesday from a hospital bed.

Blood, plasma donations needed

The American Red Cross cross has faced many challenges trying to collect sufficient blood in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those challenges will continue into the fall as colleges and high schools holding virtual classes won’t be hosting their usual blood drives.

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 --

