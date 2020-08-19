Sumpter Township quadruple homicide suspect arraigned from hospital bed

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The suspect in a quadruple homicide in Sumpter Township has been charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, of Kinross, Michigan, is facing four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm in the fatal shootings of four people over the weekend. He was arraigned Wednesday from a hospital bed.

All four charges carry a life sentence.

Bailey asked the judge to release him so he can get some medical things in order. Police said Bailey purposely jumped from a highway divider to injure himself while he was on the run near Bay City.

Authorities said he shot four people to death in a home in Sumpter Township, including Bailey’s ex girlfriend Laura Tanner. The others included Laura’s sister, Sarah Tanner, and brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson. Police said they were innocent bystanders that were in the way.

Bailey is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 2.

Back in November of 2019, Bailey had been charged with domestic violence with intent to do bodily harm.

